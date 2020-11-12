BUZZ-COMMENT-Pay attention to these EUR signals

Nov 12 (Reuters) - UK politics delivered a blow to sterling and added to the turnaround in EUR/GBP, which had warned of a reversal into the Wednesday close.

The resignation of Lee Cain, director of communications for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has added to the EUR/GBP bid and further strengthens the technical wind change.

Wednesday price action delivered a bull signal in the form of a candlestick hammer. The candle pattern, highlighting a rebound into the close, can warn of a trend change. All candlestick patterns need confirmation from the next day's trading.

Early Thursday, not only was the hammer drawing potential confirmation but another, possibly stronger, reversal signal emerged. A bullish engulfing line is currently in play and would be completed by a close above 0.8918, Wednesday's closing level.

The cross has also broken back above the 200-day moving average, currently 0.8928, and is pointing to the 10-day moving average at 0.8976.

Fibonacci retracement levels off the Sept. 11 0.9290 high and the Wednesday 0.8861 low give targets at 0.9025 and 0.9076.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/GBP daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2UkV3og

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.