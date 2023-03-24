US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Pause in dollar selling vs yen may give bears another chance

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 24, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY broke this year's uptrend line as Treasury yields tumbled further on bank stress risk-off flows that also boosted the haven yen, but prices bounced as pre-weekend panic peaked, perhaps giving bears a second selling opportunity.

Friday's selloff accelerated below the 130.47 uptrend line from January's lows. The rebound from Friday's oversold 129.645 lows on EBS retook the uptrend line as Treasury yields recovered somewhat, but 2023's 127.215 lows will remain in play unless key resistance at 133 can be cleared.

USD/JPY's rebound was aided by stronger than forecast S&P Global March PMIs and somewhat calming comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard.

The plunge in 2-year Treasury yields from a 5.066% March 8 closing peak to current yields by 3.7%, well below the current 5% Fed funds rate, already incorporates tremendous demand for safe assets as well as roughly 2% of Fed rate cuts by end 2024.

That's a tremendous repricing of Fed policy. But USD/JPY upside on a further rebound in Treasury yields and risk acceptance depends on bank stocks recovering. The S&P 500 banking index remains by today's lows and lowest since the 2020 pandemic awaiting definitive deposit insurance parameters.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

