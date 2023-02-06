BUZZ-COMMENT-Part I of dollar short-squeeze nearly done, but 2023 highs in sight

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The dollar index extended its rapid rebound following Friday's shockingly strong U.S. data , approaching resistance by 2022's lows, and could test this year's highs if Fed speeches and the State of the Union Address on Tuesday underpin the rebound in Treasury yields.

The index probed above December's lengthy range base and was close to three Fibo hurdles and the 55-day moving average in the 103.71-85 range.

That cluster of resistance will likely hold at least until Fed Chair Jerome Powell and President Biden speak on Tuesday.

With Friday's U.S. data driving 2-year Treasury-bund yield spreads up almost 40bp from last week's lows, Powell is likely to at least acknowledge how a tighter-than-expected labor market increases the need for sustained Fed tightening.

The dollar historically has gotten a bump from SOTU addresses.

Last week's nasty false breakdown and bullish reversal has squeezed sizeable spec shorts. Risk-off flows into the haven dollar and USD/JPY gains on BoJ leadership speculation are also boosting the index.

If the 103.71-85 resistance cluster is cleared, January's 105.63 high could be next.

