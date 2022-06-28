BUZZ-COMMENT-Parking cash in a safe asset that pays seems wise

June 28 (Reuters) - There's a great deal of uncertainty with recessions feared, rampant inflation, COVID-19 pandemic enduring and the war that spurred this year's turmoil raging. So parking cash in a safe asset that pays is wise and there is only one currency that fits this bill, the dollar.

Risk aversion is rife, blunting the stratospheric rises of commodities that have fuelled inflation. Bonds have tumbled but so have stocks, and crypto currencies have collapsed.

As the cost of living soars and consumers fret, they are blaming their leaders with huge negative swings in recent votes in the UK and France adding to unpredictability.

When there is so much uncertainty and no other obvious investment to hold to mitigate risk, it is wise to hold more cash and not gamble. The dollar has soared since the Federal Reserve signalled a taper last year and is likely to substantially add to those gains versus illiquid emerging markets and commodity currencies while U.S. monetary policy tightens further.

Other safe currencies and gold may be supported too but gold has no yield and euro, yen and Swiss franc are undermined by negative interest rates and none are as liquid as dollar. It may be a long wait for the dust to settle and there is risk of much more intense risk aversion.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

