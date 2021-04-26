BUZZ-COMMENT-Pandemic low option volatility isn't necessarily cheap

April 26 (Reuters) - Implied volatility is a key determinant of FX option premium - and although it's trading at pandemic lows in many of the benchmark front-month G10 contracts, it's not necessarily cheap.

Options thrive on FX volatility and sustained directional moves - traders aren't exposed to the FX rate itself, but its volatility. Buyers want actual volatility to outperform implied, and sellers obviously want it to underperform.

One way of measuring value is comparing implied to historic volatility - actual volatility over any given time frame in the past. For example - although benchmark 1-month EUR/USD implied volatility appeared cheap after trading new pandemic lows at 5.4 on Friday, 1-month historic volatility is just 4.4 - which means buyers would lose some premium if actual volatility repeated the past months' performance.

However, while very low implieds mean it wouldn't take much increased actual volatility to reward holders - there's a greater risk for less potential profit from selling options - which should help to limit deeper implied volatility declines.

