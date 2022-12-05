US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Oversold dollar rebounds vs yen on ISM, resets pre-CPI and Fed

December 05, 2022 — 12:12 pm EST

Dec 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose sharply on Monday after its rebound from Friday's oversold levels received a boost from firmer-than-forecast ISM non-manufacturing data that lifted Fed hike pricing ahead of next week's key CPI report and Fed meeting, with last week's high now major resistance.

It appears headed to the 10-day moving average, last at 138.03 and by Thursday's 138.11 high. If the Dec. 13-14 CPI and Fed meetings send Fed hike pricing significantly above 5%, the 100-DMA and daily Kijun at 141.14/23 might be reachable, but also a fade.

Wednesday's 139.89 high on EBS that preceded Fed Chair Jerome Powell's relatively dovish comments later that day -- which triggered the tumble to Friday's 133.62 trend low -- is interim resistance.

Two-year Treasury yields are up about 8bp with ISM and factory orders support forcing reconsideration of the markets tepid response to Friday's employment report .

With the BOJ keeping its policy rate at -0.1% and 10-year JGB yield

curve control cap at 25bp, Monday's rebound in Treasury yields and somewhat risk-off markets are aiding the much higher-yielding and haven dollar, leaving USD/JPY's trend lows 3% above its Fibo-projected fall from 32-year highs.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

