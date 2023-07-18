News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Oversold dollar bolstered by US data, ECB and BoJ speakers

The oversold USD index recovered from Tuesday's tiny breach of Friday's 2023 lows, but traders must decide if they'll tackle resistance at 100.50 and 100.80/78, the February and April lows, before next week's Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings.

The bounce followed retail sales data that painted a solid picture of the U.S. economy, while ECB hawk Klaas Knot raised doubts about the need for more than one further hike and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda squashed speculation of tightening next week.

The rebound was limited by weak industrial production data.

EUR/USD, the majority component of the dollar index, was already dragged down from Tuesday's trend highs by Knot's comments, with 2-year bund yields down 10bp versus a 2bp drop in Treasury yields.

The market projects a 25bp ECB hike on July 27 but is slightly less confident regarding a follow-on hike while foreseeing 44bp of cuts by next July.

The Fed is priced to hike 25bp on July 26, with only a 25% probability of a final hike by November before 100bp of cuts by next July.

Sterling has 122bp of further BoE hikes priced in to deal with febrile inflation. Sterling's July surge will get tested by UK core CPI on Wednesday, forecast to remain at 7.1%.

