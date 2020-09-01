BUZZ-COMMENT-Oversold and unloved, dollar may find its footing in the fall

US Markets

The heavily oversold dollar rebounded as it reached pivotal support [nL1N2FY0LV] on Tuesday and may soon receive help from a bullish seasonal pattern running from late-August to mid-December [nL1N2FM1DV].

Helped by tighter year-end U.S. money markets, the dollar index has risen 3.4% on average between Aug. 25 and Dec. 16 over the last five years.

The dollar's bullish seasonals would be statistically reinforced by the most oversold weekly RSIs in 2-1/2 years and the biggest IMM net-spec dollar short position versus G10 currencies in nine years.

To be sure, this is anything but a typical year, with the Fed adopting near-zero rates to mitigate the pandemic's impact and promising extreme accommodation to lift inflation and employment.

But Tuesday's false EUR/USD breakout above the key 1.20 target , GBP/USD's failed attempt to breach 2019's peak and the dollar index holding crucial support raise red flags for those fighting the U.S. currency's bullish seasonal bias.

Europe's deflation scare and increasing risk of more ECB easing in the face of the euro's sizeable trade-weighted gains come as the Fed gets to work on the details of how it will administer its new framework.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

