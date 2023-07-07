BUZZ-COMMENT-Overdue dollar correction vs yen underway, payrolls the last straw

July 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is unwinding its heavily overbought uptrend since the March banking crisis slide as peak Fed hikes now look priced in and hefty spec longs consider whether the BoJ will trigger further yen gains.

Prices pierced the 21-day moving average and 38.2% of June's rise, at 142.64/54, after below forecast U.S. payrolls. If it closes below there, the kijun, 50% Fibo and 30-DMA, at 141.84/75/73, will be the next targets.

Prices fell to their lowest since June 23 even before U.S. non-farm payrolls at 209k missed the 225k forecast and prior months were revised sharply lower, dragging Treasury yields lower.

The drop in yields and the dollar was partly offset by the lower jobless rate and higher average hourly earnings and work week. But the drop in payrolls fits the pattern of stair-step cooling from overheated pandemic heights and dwindling need for Fed hikes. That as the risk of the BoJ again raising its cap on 10-year JGB yields increases with rising wages.

Selling pressure from overbought indicators include collapsing 21-day Bollis, as well as the first contraction in 13-week Bollis since early May. The uptrend line across May and June lows gave way Friday, creating risk the trendline across March and May lows, last at 138.67, could eventually come into play.

