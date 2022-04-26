BUZZ-COMMENT-Overbought dollar rally vs yen tests key supports, close is crucial

April 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell to 127.03 on Tuesday, breaching some supports, but not yet the pivotal April 19 low at 126.98, a close below which could signal a much deeper correction amid pullbacks in Treasury yields and apprehension regarding global growth and stability that has revived repatriation flows into the yen.

There hasn't been a daily close below the 10-day moving average, last at 127.41, or the daily on-close pivot points, now at 126.98, since the 114.655 EBS close on March 4. The ensuing rally to April's 20-year peak at 129.43, driven by divergence between fast Fed tightening pricing and the BOJ reinforcing QE to cap JGB yields , has caused some discomfort for Japanese policy makers.

But Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday urged the central bank to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, brushing aside the idea of using interest rate hikes to prevent further declines in the yen .

Nonetheless, the yen has rallied further against most currencies as hefty yen-funded carry trades are unwound amid worries about China , the war in Ukraine and central bankers' ability to avoid hard landings as they tighten to fight inflation.

Next USD/JPY supports are at 126.32/5.36/5.10. The daily Kijun is well below 124.43.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

