BUZZ-COMMENT-Overbought dollar heavy vs yen even after huge ADP rise

Jan 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rally since late November has left it overbought on daily, weekly and monthly RSI readings, raising the bar for bullish macro news to produce more gains, as illustrated by Wednesday's surprisingly strong ADP jobs figures -- the second-highest ever.

USD/JPY only briefly pared losses after the 807k ADP figure beat the 400k Reuters consensus forecast handily.

USD/JPY could consolidate or correct more of its rally to 5-year highs if Friday's jobs data disappoint lofty expectations, as occurred when November payroll gains of 210k undershot the ADP rise of 534k for that month.

Meanwhile, though Omicron is seen less economically taxing than prior COVID waves, there's renewed concern about school closures and worker absences.

Initial USD/JPY support is from November's high, the 23.6% Fibo of the November-January rise, daily tenkan and Tuesday's low at 115.525/45/33/30. Monday's 114.94 EBS low is the daily on-close pivot point, a close below which would target the daily kijun, weekly tenkan and 50% Fibo by 114.45.

It may take exceptionally bullish Fed Minutes, ISM services, jobless claims and non-farm payrolls to clear hurdles by 116.50 ahead of the long-term resistance at 118.55/66.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mYbZ2B

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mZoTwZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sXGn0L

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.