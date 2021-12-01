BUZZ-COMMENT-Outlook for Turkey's lira according to FX options

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's unorthodox monetary policy has taken its toll on the lira, with forward looking FX options showing little sign of a reprieve.

Implied volatility is key determinant when setting an option price - it gauges actual volatility expectations. All expiry dates are trading close to record highs after recent solid gains, with setbacks proving tame - a sign of continued volatility risk. The benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatility broke above 50.0 last week, setbacks were limited to 45.0 and it's rallied to 58.00 Wednesday, just shy of the 60.0 record high from March.

Risk reversals show the implied volatility attributed to option strikes in one direction versus the other, so no surprise to see 1-3-month expiry holding a huge 11.0 implied volatility premium for TRY put/USD call over TRY call/USD put strikes - the right to buy USD/TRY versus sell it. Wednesday's FX intervention has made the volatility risk a little more two-way, which is capping further risk reversals gains for now.

Those holding the outright topside strike options that we highlighted last week have already benefited from lira losses and implied volatility gains, and without a change in Turkey's monetary policy stance, buying these options on any setbacks can still prove beneficial, despite the elevated prices.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

