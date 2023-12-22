BUZZ-COMMENT-Options warn of increasing USD/FX volatility risk

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Recent price action in FX options reflects growing concern about increased volatility and more USD weakness over the holiday period.

Implied volatility gauges realised volatility expectations when determining an option premium. Sub 1-month expiry is the most sensitive to spot volatility and it's increased from 2-year lows in the major currency pairs. There's also been an implied volatility increase for options that allow holders to sell the USD versus buying it, as reflected by EUR/USD risk reversals and outright flows.

There's been a focus on JPY related options since the dovish Dec. 19 BoJ announcement, as dealers adjust positions to cover the risk of a rate hike coming in March or April, although Jan. 23 is still not without increased risk of volatility and JPY gains.

The recent price action in FX options is consistent with a growing risk of increased FX realised volatility in the direction of more USD weakness. The USD is already under pressure and could still feel the force of month-end flows, where bank models are flashing strong sell signals. Holiday thinned trade is also likely to exacerbate any FX volatility over the next week, too.

For more click on FXBUZ

1-week expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3RxgTBW

1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/488btUW

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.