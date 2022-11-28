BUZZ-COMMENT-Options warn of increased FX volatility this week

Nov 28 (Reuters) - FX options thrive on volatility and their latest premium gains suggest traders should be prepared for that to increase this week.

Actual volatility is an unknown parameter when pricing options, so dealers use implied volatility - their best guess. If actual volatility out-performs implied, then the option can generate profit and vice versa.

One-week expiry implied volatility was trading medium-term lows ahead of last week's U.S. holiday, but picked up on Friday when it captured the U.S. jobs data, and added more premium Monday as market participation recovered. Premium also reflects a speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, as well as other key US, EZ and Australian data. There will also be a volatility risk from month-end flows and ongoing tensions around Covid protests in China.

EUR/USD 1-week implied volatility based at 9.25 last week and is now 11.5 - which for a simple vanilla straddle is an increase to $132 pips, from $106-pips premium/break-even in either direction. GBP/USD 1-week implied volatility is 12.5 from 10.5 - up $30-pips to 170-pips in either direction. AUD/USD 1-week implied volatility now 15.5 from 12.5 - $115 from $92-pips. USD/JPY implied volatility gains were fuelled by USD/JPY spot slide last week - now 14.5 from 10.5 - up 60-JPY pips to 220-JPY pips in either direction. Related comments

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

