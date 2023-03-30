BUZZ-COMMENT-Options warn of a significant BoJ risk to JPY

March 30 (Reuters) - The 1-month option expiry date now includes the April 28 Bank of Japan policy announcement and a significant jump in its JPY related implied volatility and JPY call premium is a warning to traders.

FX options thrive on volatility and use implied volatility to gauge how much to expect over a certain time frame when determining the premium. Any disparity between implied and actual volatility therefore creates the trading opportunity. The benchmark 1-month USD/JPY expiry just moved from April 26 to May 1 and now includes the BoJ decision - its implied volatility jumped from 11.8 to 13.5 - a very significant gain.

Option risk reversal contracts show how much implied volatility dealers are adding for strikes in one direction versus the other and historically trade with a JPY call over put (USD/JPY downside versus upside strike) premium. The 1-month expiry 25 delta risk reversal saw that USD/JPY downside risk premium jump from 1.3 to 2.0 since the BoJ capture.

This price action clearly shows that option dealers remain fearful of the BoJ making changes to their yield curve control which could cause the JPY spike higher.

