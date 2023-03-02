BUZZ-COMMENT-Options traders renew FX volatility bets

March 2 (Reuters) - Traders are taking advantage of recent declines in FX option implied volatility premiums, which have presented cheaper entry levels for those betting on a pick-up in actual volatility.

Actual volatility is the only unknown parameter when pricing an option, so dealers use implied volatility (their best guess). Any disparity between implied and actual volatility, therefore, presents the trading opportunity. Implied volatility levels can offer clues on FX volatility expectations - typically falling when actual volatility is deemed low and rising when that view changes.

Option expiry dates that follow key events tend to attract a higher implied volatility premium for obvious reasons. The main risk for FX surrounds U.S. jobs data on March 10 and the Bank of Japan March policy announcement, U.S. CPI data on March 14 and then U.S., UK and Swiss central bank policy decisions on March 22-23.

One-month options expire after all those events, so related implied volatility is, therefore, more likely to be outperformed by actual volatility and reward holders. FX traders should also look for the extent of implied volatility additions for one-week expiry options from Friday, when they will gauge the perceived risk of actual volatility from the U.S. Jobs and BoJ.

