BUZZ-COMMENT-Options to sell GBP below 1.20 USD, above 0.9600 EUR

Sept 11 (Reuters) - FX option trade flows reported through the DTCC show a pick up in GBP put strikes below 1.2000 in cable, and above 0.9600 against the euro, with expiries varying between 1-4 months.

GBP/USD options have already seen a rapid and significant repricing this week to reflect the true scale of the downside risk to sterling , and while these DTCC strikes may not reflect its final destination, they do show that traders/hedgers are very bearish and prepared to pay ever increasing premiums to gain leverage and potential profits/protection.

Lower delta strikes (further away from current spot) are cheaper than higher delta (closer to spot), as they're deemed less likely to end in-the-money, but can still increase in value.

For example - one-month expiry GBP/USD 1.20 GBP puts give the holder the right to sell GBP/USD at 1.2000 at expiry. With implied volatility at 15.0 and spot at 1.2830, a £10 million option would cost £12,000. A 1.0 rise in implied volatility would raise that premium to £16,000, and as much as £36,000 if accompanied by a GBP/USD drop to 1.2600. Each day that passes would, however, erode that premium.

