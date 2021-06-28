BUZZ-COMMENT-Options to help contain USD/JPY into U.S. jobs data

June 29 (Reuters) - Massive USD/JPY option expiries near current spot levels are likely to help contain USD/JPY price action into Friday's keenly anticipated U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

June non-farm payrolls are expected to rise by 690,000 according to a Reuters poll (May +559,000) and the unemployment rate to tick down to 5.7% from 5.8% in May.

Massive option expiries have already been evident recently, including $1.3 billion at 111.00 on Friday and $1.4 billion at 110.50 on Monday. Tuesday sees $1.1 billion between 110.00-15 strikes and Wednesday $1.45 billion between 110.20-25, $1.3 billion at 110.50 and $1.3 billion between 110.70-75. Friday also sees large strikes on 110 and $1.7 billion at 111.00.

All of these strikes will work to keep USD/JPY in a core 110.50-111.00 or tad wider 110.00-111.50 range until the key jobs report. Moves within these ranges will be driven by U.S. yields, which have seen very choppy trading of late, surging Monday only to fall off sharply later in the day as the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs , .

