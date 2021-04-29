BUZZ-COMMENT-Options speak volumes about FX expectations

April 29 (Reuters) - Implied volatility is the FX option market gauge of expected volatility, but it's stuck at pandemic lows, which shows traders of this derivative don't expect any real change from the recent rangebound, and lacklustre FX environment.

FX options thrive on volatility - it's unknown when determining their premium, so implied volatility is a dealers' best guess.

A perfectly-priced FX option will see actual volatility match implied before maturity and cover the premium. If actual volatility outperforms implied - profits are assured, and vice versa.

The fact that implied volatility is so low therefore speaks volumes about the outlook for actual volatility expectations near term.

However, while selling options can bank premium, it exposes the seller to unlimited losses if actual volatility should increase. Given that implied volatility is already so low, the risk versus reward of this strategy isn't so attractive now, which may limit deeper declines.

It's worth keeping an eye on implied volatility for any increase, which might precede a turn in sentiment.

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gOwWuf

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.