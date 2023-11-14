BUZZ-COMMENT-Options show U.S. CPI and retail sales risk to FX

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Overnight options expire the next working day at 10-am New York/15GMT and now include Wednesday's U.S. retail sales in addition to Tuesday's CPI data, with their premiums reflecting the perceived FX volatility risk from these events.

Implied volatility gauges the expected realised volatility on which options thrive, with any disparity creating a trading opportunity. Any increase in overnight implied volatility when its expiry includes a major event will reflect additional realised volatility risk premium.

Overnight implied volatility gains were minimal when expiry first captured Tuesday's CPI, perhaps no surprise when previous CPI data was close to expectations and failed to excite the market. A lack of FX realised volatility is also a major concern that's been weighing heavily on broad based implied volatility over recent weeks.

Overnight EUR/USD implied volatility still looks tame at 9.6 from a recent average of 8.5 - premium/break-even now 43 USD pips from 38 USD pips. However, EUR/USD may remain pinned to 1.0700 by huge impending expiries and related hedging flows. Overnight expiry USD/JPY implied volatility adds another 1.0 since Monday and is now 69 JPY pips from 52 JPY pips. Overnight AUD/USD implied volatility is currently 15.0 from 13.0 in the wake of last week's RBA decision - that's now 40 USD pips from 34 USD pips.

