BUZZ-COMMENT-Options show data dependent USD increasing volatility risk

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The direction of the USD is becoming more data dependent which is raising the risk of volatility through the March Federal Reserve interest rate decision and is reflected by growing FX option premiums.

FX options thrive on volatility - an unknown parameter when determining their premium, so dealers use implied volatility (their best guess). Any difference between implied and actual volatility over the life of the option presents the trading opportunity, so implied volatility can be used to gauge expectations.

The benchmark 1-month expiry is a favoured date since it captured the March 22 Fed from last Thursday. Its implied volatility saw mild gains initially but they have grown further as USD gains reach new recent highs after Friday's strong U.S. PCE data.

With market pricing now matching the Fed's own expectations for U.S. interest rates going forward, the outlook seems more balanced but places more emphasis on further U.S. data before the March Fed, especially March 10 U.S. Jobs and March 14 U.S. CPI. Markets should also be wary of Fed chair Jerome Powell's testimony to congress on March 7 - his last public speech before the pre-Fed blackout period.

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry FXO implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IWblxE

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.