BUZZ-COMMENT-Options say panic over but FX risk still high

Nov 18 (Reuters) - FX options thrive on volatility and outsized directional moves - both in abundance of late, but while price action in this FX derivative shows the recent panic might be over, the risk of more volatility and USD gains is still high.

Implied volatility is the FX markets gauge of actual volatility expectations when determining premium, and after months of clinging to pandemic-era low levels as a result of risk appetite and familiar ranges, it recently spiked significantly higher. There was also a big shift in option positioning and pricing toward a firmer USD, especially against EUR and GBP, where additional volatility premiums for USD calls reached long term highs.

Implied volatility premiums peaked on Wednesday after EUR/USD recovered 1.1300 from its break below related barriers - with some profits since booked in that pairing, and others following suit. However, those setbacks are minimal in comparison to the breadth of recent gains and highlight the simmering risk of more potential FX volatility and USD gains - especially over key central bank decisions from the U.S., UK and euro zone in December.

USD/TRY and shekel option premiums remain very high - especially the former ahead of Thursday central bank decision.

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry option implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cozYCd

EUR/USD 1-3-month expiry option risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3DxJA9F

Overnight USD/TRY FX option implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/322GeO0

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.