BUZZ-COMMENT-Options point to continued volatility in high beta USD/FX

Jan 6 (Reuters) - FX options pricing, which gauges volatility expectations, is flagging warnings of more market ructions in the near term, especially for high beta dollar pairings like USD/JPY and AUD/USD.

Those trading FX volatility via options aren't necessarily concerned with currency direction as they will run an opposing cash position to neutralise any exposure. They are betting on the relationship between actual and implied volatility over the life of the option. If actual volatility outperforms implied volatility then holders can profit and vice versa.

Implied volatility based on options with shorter-dated expiries has increased dramatically as market participants return to the fray this week, with uncertainties about USD direction placing more emphasis on U.S. data and fuelling demand for options that will capture those events.

USD-related FX options with a one-week expiry are a solid volatility bellwether as they include today's U.S. jobs data and next Thursday's U.S. CPI data. Implied volatility in all one-week expiry USD-related pairings is much higher, but USD/JPY and AUD/USD are testing long-term highs from mid-December.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

