BUZZ-COMMENT-Options flag the extent of Fed risk to FX

June 14 (Reuters) - Overnight options now expire at 10am New York on Thursday and capture the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, with related implied volatility gains therefore flagging the perceived extent of increased actual volatility.

Actual volatility is an unknown parameter over the life of an option but is key to its price, so dealers use implied volatility in its place - any disparity between implied and actual volatility is therefore tradeable, but implied volatility gains over key events are a useful risk perception gauge.

Overnight expiry EUR/USD implied volatility is 15.0 from a recent average of 9.0, which has a premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of $67-pips from $40-pips in either direction. However, expiry also includes Thursday's ECB rate decision.

The higher beta currency pairs might provide a better Fed risk barometer, with overnight USD/JPY around 16.0 from a recent average of 11.0. The premium/break-even for a straddle is now 93-JPY pips from 64-JPY pips in either direction. Overnight expiry AUD/USD implied volatility is 18.0 from a recent average of 12.25 - a premium/break-even of $51-pips from $34-pips in either direction.

Current overnight expiry pricing is similar to May 3 Fed, but lower than March 22 and Feb. 1. Interest rate futures are pricing a 92% chance of the Fed leaving rates on hold in June and around 60% chance of 1-more hike in July or September FEDWATCH.

Overnight FX option implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3CqgKce

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

