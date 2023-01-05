US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Options flag FX risk from Friday's U.S. jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

January 05, 2023 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Overnight FX option expiry now captures Friday's U.S. jobs data, on top of Thursday's jobless claims and ADP employment, with subsequent gains for implied volatility showing a market on alert for an increase in actual FX volatility.

Actual volatility is an unknown parameter when pricing options, so dealers use implied volatility - their best guess. If actual volatility outperforms implied over the life of that option - holders can profit, and vice versa. This makes volatility a tradable asset but it's also a good gauge of perceived FX risk from a key event.

Overnight expiry implied volatility for the major USD/FX pairs is at its highest level since including December's U.S. and Eurozone central bank meetings, albeit below those peaks, meaning traders should expect some wider than usual FX swings.

EUR/USD overnight expiry implied volatility at 15.5 has a premium/break-even of $68-pips in either direction for a simple vanilla straddle. For comparison this was around 12.0 earlier this week and 23.0 ahead of those central bank meetings in December.

It's been a volatile week for USD/JPY spot so implied volatility is already elevated - currently 23.5 from 18.0 last week but having peaked above 30.0 when the BoJ tweaked its yield curve control and USD/JPY fell on Dec. 20.

AUD/USD overnight implied volatility is 23.5 from 18.0 on Tuesday (it was 29.0 in mid December).

For more click on FXBUZ

Overnight expiry FX option implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XbqfEN

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.