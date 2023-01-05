BUZZ-COMMENT-Options flag FX risk from Friday's U.S. jobs data

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Overnight FX option expiry now captures Friday's U.S. jobs data, on top of Thursday's jobless claims and ADP employment, with subsequent gains for implied volatility showing a market on alert for an increase in actual FX volatility.

Actual volatility is an unknown parameter when pricing options, so dealers use implied volatility - their best guess. If actual volatility outperforms implied over the life of that option - holders can profit, and vice versa. This makes volatility a tradable asset but it's also a good gauge of perceived FX risk from a key event.

Overnight expiry implied volatility for the major USD/FX pairs is at its highest level since including December's U.S. and Eurozone central bank meetings, albeit below those peaks, meaning traders should expect some wider than usual FX swings.

EUR/USD overnight expiry implied volatility at 15.5 has a premium/break-even of $68-pips in either direction for a simple vanilla straddle. For comparison this was around 12.0 earlier this week and 23.0 ahead of those central bank meetings in December.

It's been a volatile week for USD/JPY spot so implied volatility is already elevated - currently 23.5 from 18.0 last week but having peaked above 30.0 when the BoJ tweaked its yield curve control and USD/JPY fell on Dec. 20.

AUD/USD overnight implied volatility is 23.5 from 18.0 on Tuesday (it was 29.0 in mid December).

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Mark Heinrich)

