BUZZ-COMMENT-Options flag full extent of NFP risk to USD/FX

March 9 (Reuters) - Overnight option expiry is now at 10-am New York on Friday March 10 and captures the eagerly awaited U.S. jobs report, with related option implied volatility changes gauging actual volatility expectations.

Implied volatility is a dealers best guess for actual volatility over the life of an option, so any disparity presents a trading opportunity but is also an indicator of how much additional volatility to expect before a major event.

Overnight expiry EUR/USD implied volatility shows the smallest increase in the major G10 currencies versus the USD with gains from 10.5 on Wednesday to 13.5 Thursday. In premium/break-even terms for a simple vanilla straddle that's $46-pips to $60-pips in either direction GBP/USD is 17.5 from 12.5 or $86-pips from $62-pips in either direction, while AUD/USD is 22.5 from 16.5 or $62-pips from $45-pips in either direction.

These prices are not too dissimilar from February when removing the Fed, BoE and ECB event risk premiums from that mix, but dealers were not expecting the record jump in NFP and had underpriced the subsequent FX reaction.

The biggest overnight expiry implied volatility gains ahead of this Friday's data are in USD/JPY from 12.5 to 40.0 or 63-JPY pips to 230-JPY pips in either direction, as expiry now captures the March 10 Bank of Japan policy announcement and suggests dealers aren't ruling out significant volatility and potential for JPY gains.

Overnight expiry FXO implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yvX70p

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

