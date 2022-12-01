US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Options flag extent of U.S. jobs data volatility risk

December 01, 2022 — 03:30 am EST

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The expiry for overnight FX options has shifted to the 10-am New York cut on Friday and therefore catches the eagerly awaited U.S. jobs data, with the strength of overnight expiry implied volatility flagging the extent of anticipated FX volatility generated by this data.

When determining premium for FX options, actual volatility is unknown, so dealers insert implied volatility in to the calculation as their best guess. If actual volatility outperforms implied over the life of the option it can return profit, so the level of implied volatility will reflect the perceived FX volatility risk ahead.

Broader implied volatility has come softer since the FX risk from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech has abated, except for overnight expiry - which is even higher to reflect the jobs data risk premium.

Overnight AUD/USD implied volatility traded 25.0 on Thursday versus an already elevated 22.0 pre Powell and its premium/breakeven is $71-pips in either direction for a simple vanilla straddle. EUR/USD overnight implied volatility reached 21.0 - a premium/break-even of $92-pips in either direction, while USD/JPY has an implied volatility of 23.0 - 131-JPY pips in either direction for a straddle.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

