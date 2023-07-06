BUZZ-COMMENT-Options flag extent of big US data risk

July 6 (Reuters) - A swathe of impending U.S. data over the next 24 hours has seen option dealers raise the price of related FX volatility protection and those price adjustments can offer some insight as to the perceived FX reaction.

Their next working day's 10-am New York cut expiry makes "overnight" the shortest duration FX options and their daily price changes, therefore, indicative of any included data risk premium. Implied volatility is the measure of actual volatility expectations when setting the option premium and any disparity between the two creates the trading opportunity.

Overnight expiry options first captured Thursday's ADP jobs, Initial jobless claims and ISM PMI data from Wednesday, but there was minimal change in related implied volatility until expiry captured Friday's main U.S. jobs data from Thursday. That shows where the greatest risk of actual volatility lies.

USD/JPY overnight expiry implied volatility is now 14.5 from 10.0 on Wednesday which is a premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of 87-JPY pips from 60-JPY pips in either direction. EUR/USD is 10.5 from 8.0 or $47-pips from $36-pips in either direction and AUD/USD overnight expiry implied volatility is now 16.0 from 13.0, or $44-pips from $36-pips in either direction.

While the additional risk premium may not seem excessive, it reflects the recent lack of actual volatility that is keeping broader FX option implied volatility near long term lows.

For more click on FXBUZ

Overnight FX option implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3PKDonx

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.