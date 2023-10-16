BUZZ-COMMENT-Option traders target December Central Bank announcements

Oct 16 (Reuters) - While broader FX options have seen their prices rise to reflect the risk of the Middle East conflict escalating, there has been a particular focus on the two-month expiry date, which includes key central bank policy announcements in December.

The two-month FX option expiry date became Dec. 14 last Thursday and therefore included central bank policy announcements from the U.S., Euro zone, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

There is less than a 10% chance of the Fed hiking U.S. rates a final time in November, but interest rate futures show a 35% chance in December. The Bank of England is also more likely to hike in December (50% chance) than November (28% chance), according to interest rate futures. The European Central Bank looks to have reached its peak, but December has the highest chance of final hike from the current 4% with a 16% probability.

If the conflict in Israel spreads to the wider Middle East, the subsequent boost in oil prices will increase inflation and potentially delay the end the rate hiking cycle - fuelling demand for FX volatility protection and premiums.

