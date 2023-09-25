BUZZ-COMMENT-Option positions keep EUR/USD bears in check for now

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The higher for longer U.S rate narrative and struggling EZ data helps to keep pressure on EUR/USD for now, but a plethora of well touted and sizeable option positions will continue to hinder bears.

The FX options market is positioned for a lower EUR/USD, certainly toward the 1.0500 level, but with a preference for Reverse Knock Out (RKO) and binary options. They will benefit from a slow EUR/USD grind lower that hopefully leaves pre determined trigger and barrier levels intact before expiry - a successful trade for many so far.

Regular vanilla EUR put options give holders the right to sell EUR/USD at a predetermined strike and expiry date, which leaves scope for unlimited profits if EUR/USD loses extend. However, if EUR/USD bears suspect FX losses will be slow and limited then attaching an RKO trigger will significantly cheapen the option. That's because it caps the profit potential to the trigger, which kills the option if touched before expiry.

Regular binary barrier options tend to bet on a certain level being touched/untouched until expiry and will typically attract defensive bids.

EUR/USD FX option 1-month expiry implied volatility is 6.5 from highs above 7.0 last week, which is also indicative of lower realised volatility.

