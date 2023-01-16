US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Option market focus now almost entirely on JPY

January 16, 2023 — 05:52 am EST

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Price action in FX options reflects a calmer FX outlook now that recent key U.S. data prints have passed, with the exception of JPY, as Wednesday's Bank of Japan policy announcement is clearly seen as a huge volatility risk.

Implied volatility is the FX option market gauge of actual volatility expectations and it is broadly lower since last week's U.S. CPI data risk was priced out. But setbacks have been limited in those options expiring just after central bank policy announcements from the U.S., UK and Eurozone in early February. Dealers say traded volumes have also decreased as FX markets settle.

JPY-related options buck that trend however - their implied volatilities have actually extended recent and long-term highs to levels last seen at the pandemic outbreak in early 2020, with a bigger premium for options that allow holders to buy versus sell JPY.

One-week JPY-related implied volatility has almost doubled since expiry captured the BoJ, while it has fallen in other currency pairs. JPY dealers will get a true reflection of the BoJ risk when overnight (next day) expiry options capture the policy announcement from Tuesday.

Expectations are for overnight USD/JPY implied volatility to be around 45.0 - a premium/break-even for simple vanilla straddles of 250-JPY pips in either direction before generating any profit, which is huge.

