BUZZ-COMMENT-Option expiries can dominate FX through U.S. holiday

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The cash-related hedging of large and soon-to-expire FX option strikes can often influence the FX spot rate if nearby, especially when there may be little else to excite FX markets through a major U.S. holiday.

The bigger strikes to watch through Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in EUR/USD are on Monday where 700-million euros expire at both 1.0775 and 1.0850. Tuesday has 800-million euros at 1.0850, but the biggest strikes expire on Thanksgiving Thursday itself at 1.0895-1.0900 on 4-billion euros.

USD/CHF strike expiries are on Monday at 0.8900 on $671-million, Tuesday at 0.8900 on $535-million, Wednesday at 0.8950 on $611-million, Thursday at 0.8715 on $700-million and between 0.8985-0.9000 on $1-billion.

Nearby GBP/USD strikes are on Tuesday at 1.2375 on GBP 663-million and on Thursday at 1.2300-05 on GBP 643-million. EUR/GBP strike expiries are on Thursday at 0.8705-10 on 785-million euros and Friday at 0.8720-25 on 538-million euros.

The largest AUD/USD strike expiries are on Monday at 0.6500 on A$740-million, Tuesday at 0.6525 on A$1-billion, Wednesday at 0.6435-40 on A$1.8-billion and 0.6445-50 on A$873-million and Thursday at 0.6495-0.6500 on A$1-billion. NZD/USD strike expiries are on Monday at 0.5925 on N$682-million and 0.6050 on N$563-million. AUD/NZD strikes expire Monday at 1.0900 on A$550 million and on Friday at 1.0850 and 1.0950 on A$700-million each.

Stand out USD/CAD strikes are Friday at 1.3755 on $1.4-billion and 1.3770 on 1.8-billion.

The biggest USD/JPY strike expiries are Tuesday at 149.00 on $2-billion, 149.50 on $900-million and 151.00 on $1.4-billion. Thursday has $2.1-billion at 149.00, $900-million at 149.50, $1.3-billion at 151.00 and $900-million at 151.50.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

