BUZZ-COMMENT-Optimists drive GBP up despite scant Brexit progress

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Markets in Asia have reacted positively to the extension of Brexit talks beyond Sunday's deadline, sending GBP/USD up 1% and EUR/GBP down 0.65%, on continued optimism over a deal despite a lack of progress on key sticking points.

The market has consistently believed a deal will eventually be done , though sterling retreated a modest 1.5% versus the euro last week and 2.2% against the USD as a hard Brexit became more likely.

With Sunday's deadline extended, Brexit talks really will go down towards the end of the UK's transition period on Dec 31. Neither the European Union nor the UK reports any significant progress on the key issues of fair competition or fisheries , though there is hope while they are talking.

The EU's Barnier will brief EU ambassadors on Brexit talks Monday. Compromise on an 'even playing' field for government subsidies appears very unlikely as it would diminish the appeal of EU membership .

Neither side wants to be accused of walking away from negotiations and thus taking responsibility for the economic chaos likely to hit supply lines in January, if no deal is reached .

Initial GBP/USD support on no deal is at 1.3108, 50% of the September-December rise, then the 1.2854 November low. A deal would see a test of 1.3677, 76.4% of the 2018-2020 fall.

