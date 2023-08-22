BUZZ-COMMENT-Optimism in commodity market may provide base for AUD/USD

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has been heavily pressured, mainly due to negative China sentiment. But recent strength in copper and iron ore counter the perception that China demand will remain weak, and may signal a bottom is forming in the AUD/USD.

Dalian iron ore traded to a two-year high on Tuesday and has risen nearly 40% from its May 26 trough at 570.50. Navigate Commodities Managing Director Atilla Widnell told Reuters: "The implementation of macro and micro-targeted fiscal and monetary easing policy measures on a municipal and provincial level appears to be back in vogue and picking up momentum."

Copper prices haven't seen the same dramatic gains, but sentiment is improving. London copper has risen around 3.40% over the past week despite growing concerns over China's economy. Dan Smith, head of research for Amalgamated Metal Trading, said: "The latest copper consumption data in China shows that demand has surprisingly held up. Investors who were downbeat before are now reassessing the scenario."

China pessimism in other markets is at extreme levels. Net speculative shorts against AUD/USD, with the Australian dollar as a proxy for China sentiment, have jumped to 53,400 from 43,200 the previous week, according to the latest IMM data released Friday.

If AUD/USD closes above the 10-day moving average at 0.6446, it will warn that a bottom may be forming. A close above the 21-day moving average at 0.6534 would confirm the AUD/USD trend lower has run its course.

