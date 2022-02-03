BUZZ-COMMENT-Opportunity knocks? Dollar awaits NFP data Friday

Feb 3 (Reuters) - - Friday's U.S. employment report could prompt further dollar volatility, especially if the January non-farm payrolls number is much worse than the +150,000 consensus forecast.

The USD might take a knee-jerk hit in the event of a big NFP miss - while dollar longs may construe any such hit as an opportunity to get long at better levels before the Fed kicks off an expected rate-hike cycle next month.

Reuters poll forecasts for Friday's NFP number range widely, from a low of -400,000 to a high of +385,000 (92 respondents).

The USD index hit 95.793 on Wednesday, its lowest level since Jan. 24, following January's much worse-than-expected U.S. ADP private payrolls number. This came in at -301,000 compared to a Reuters poll forecast of +207,000.

The index hit an 18-month high of 97.441 last week, courtesy of a hawkish shift in Federal Reserve rate expectations spurred by Fed chair Jerome Powell.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

