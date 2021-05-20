BUZZ-COMMENT-Opportunities in AUD range until game-changing news

Repeats to additional subscribers

May 21 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has traded in a 0.7670-0.7890 range since mid-April, and until there is game-changing news, the range appears set to extend, which could provide value.

On the U.S. dollar side, sentiment ebbs and flows on the pace of the economic recovery and its inflationary implications . This is unlikely to be clearly resolved in the next few weeks, as President Joe Biden's aggressive reflation measures filter through the economy .

For the AUD, the biggest event risk is the souring Australia-China trade relationship . But unless China cuts off purchases of Australian iron ore, which is very unlikely in the short term, a further slight deterioration in relations should not significantly impact the AUD, as it is widely expected.

The Australian economy is recovering , but the coronavirus vaccine rollout remains slow and the Reserve Bank of Australia is resolute about steering a steady ship for some time .

This environment holds opportunities. Twenty-one-day Bollinger bands are a good indicator of an overstretched market when currencies are in a range. The bands come in on Friday at 0.7694 and 0.7845, while the range parameters are 0.7670 and 0.7890. Trading the Bollinger bands with a stop outside the range parameters would provide value until there is game-changing news.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

