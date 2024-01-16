News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Only the Fed can help as downside signals emerge for EUR/USD

January 16, 2024 — 10:41 am EST

Jan 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD hit a 1-month low Tuesday and signals have emerged highlighting downside risks, with the Fed the most likely candidate to turn it around.

Soured risk sentiment and rising U.S. yields helped EUR/USD end its consolidation phase of the drop from December's monthly high and below the 10- and 55-DMAs.

Completion of the consolidation phase helped in the formation of a short-term head-and-shoulders top on daily charts and puts the 200-DMA and daily cloud top under threat.

Completion of the consolidation suggests EUR/USD can fall toward the 1.0650/1.0700 zone, which is the measured move of the Dec. 28 - Jan. 5 decline.

Technicals have trumped rhetoric from the ECB that should have buoyed the euro. Comments from ECB policymakers indicated rate cuts are uncertain at the moment.

EUR/USD longs look for help from the Fed to negate the bearish influences in place.

Rates markets indicate investors expect six cuts in 2024, but Fed policymakers have indicated a less aggressive path. Should policymakers come more into line with market expectations for rate cuts, U.S. rates and the dollar could weaken, which could help reverse EUR/USD's recent fall.

