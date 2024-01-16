BUZZ-COMMENT-Only the Fed can help as downside signals emerge for EUR/USD

Jan 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD hit a 1-month low Tuesday and signals have emerged highlighting downside risks, with the Fed the most likely candidate to turn it around.
Soured risk sentiment and rising U.S. yields
Completion of the consolidation phase helped in the formation of a short-term head-and-shoulders top on daily charts and puts the 200-DMA and daily cloud top under threat.
Completion of the consolidation suggests EUR/USD can fall toward the 1.0650/1.0700 zone, which is the measured move of the Dec. 28 - Jan. 5 decline.
Technicals have trumped rhetoric from the ECB that should have buoyed the euro. Comments from ECB policymakers indicated rate cuts are uncertain at the moment.
EUR/USD longs look for help from the Fed to negate the bearish influences in place.
Rates markets indicate investors expect six cuts in 2024, but Fed policymakers have indicated a less aggressive path. Should policymakers come more into line with market expectations for rate cuts, U.S. rates and the dollar could weaken, which could help reverse EUR/USD's recent fall.
For more click on [FXBUZ]
https://tmsnrt.rs/3vCEbiu
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own) ((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.