BUZZ-COMMENT-Only buy pounds if you think Brexit is a good idea

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Anyone who believes Brexit is a good thing should buy pounds; for those who don't, it's a currency best avoided.

The general assumption is that splitting from the European Union will cost the UK. A few believe the UK is going to profit from the split at the outset. Some think the UK will eventually be in better position.

That makes calls to buy pounds now hard to justify. The split is imminent and very little has been wagered on a drop in the pound's value. The effect of any short covering will be minimal. There will not be a repeat of the short squeezes resulting from hope for a soft exit that have driven prior rallies.

The only way the pound can rally is for traders to invest in it. With the UK in recession and recently implementing measures against the coronavirus that will hurt the economy, buying into an elevated pound is extremely risky.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

