BUZZ-COMMENT-One-week FX options flag extent of Fed, BoE and ECB risk

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Key central bank policy decisions from the United States, UK and euro zone are now captured by one-week expiry FX options, where their subsequent implied volatility additions can offer clues about the sort of FX reaction that dealers are expecting them to generate in related currency pairs.

Implied volatility is the FX option markets' gauge of actual volatility expectations and a key input when setting the premium. If actual volatility matches implied over the life of the option it should cover the premium. The significant gains for 1-week expiry implied volatility since expiry captured these key cen-bank announcements therefore reflects the perceived severity of the FX reaction for those looking to trade the volatility.

GBP/USD 1-week jumps 2.5 implied volatilities to highs since February at 9.85. EUR/USD 1-week was 6.5 on Wednesday and opens 8.75 Thursday - surpassing the late November Omicron spike peak for its highest level in a year.

USD/JPY 1-week implied volatility was 7.5 before capturing the cen-bank meetings, and is 8.5 since. It doubled to 12.0 amid the initial Omicron panic as USD/JPY fell and downside shorts were covered, but the spot and risk recovery has since restored calm and option supply, so traders shouldn't be complacent about the lesser addition to 1-week USD/JPY implied volatility.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

