BUZZ-COMMENT-One last nail in the Norway inflation coffin

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Norges Bank is expected to hike one last time next week, taking its benchmark interest rate to 4.25%, and possibly pulling the rug from beneath the crown.

A brave call but recent Norwegian economic data has been in line with Norges Bank estimates and the latest inflation numbers have come in below official forecasts, suggesting the CPI battle may have been won.

Norway August core inflation fell to 6.3% year-on-year from July's 6.4% print and the Norges Bank's 6.4% call. Headline inflation fell to 4.8% from 5.4% in July and missed the official estimate of 6.1%.

The Norges Bank will take comfort from the drop in the headline rate, which can lead core prices.

Norway's economy is now behaving roughly in line with the central bank's expectations and, as such, the chances of a further 25-basis point rate hike after the September 21 move is highly unlikely.

The crown, losing some of its interest rate advantage and being cut free from the hiking cycle, could struggle. EUR/NOK Fibonacci retracement levels taken off the recent 11.6300-11.4050 drop are at 11.4910 and 11.5175.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/NOK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/44USiMg

Norway core inflation: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RcD1TJ

Norway headline inflation chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3PxI6Vn

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

