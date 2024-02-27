BUZZ-COMMENT-One FX bet stands out among the others

Adds graphic

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The $9.1 billion wagered on euro rising looks to be a bet on direction unlike other wagers that seem to be determined by interest rates.

As markets have quietened this year, bets on the euro rising have been slashed as more cash has been invested in carry trades. If the bets on euro rising have been established versus yen or Swiss franc, they could prosper alongside other carry trades, but those on EUR/USD rising may suffer.

Clearly, many traders believe this to be the case with euro longs halved since December and EUR/USD sinking back into the centre of the extremes traded during the past year.

Should the pair remain close to current levels, then more longs will probably be unwound and the quiet state of the most heavily traded pair will heighten the growing interest in carry trades.

This may result in a slow grind toward the base of recent ranges around 1.0500 from where support for another EUR/USD rally - likely influenced by U.S. rates cuts - may grow again.

