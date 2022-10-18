BUZZ-COMMENT-One carry trade should prosper in current environment

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Carry trades thrive when currency markets are quiet and the appetite for risk is robust - which is the opposite of now. In the current environment very few carry trades should prosper because the pool of higher yielding safe assets effectively consists of one currency, the dollar.

Although interest rate are rising, they started out at extremely low levels which means most are not yet at a point where they are worth the investment.

In contrast, volatility has soared which means currencies are moving a lot and the risk of adverse currency movement is reason to avoid carry trades. Carry trades that might gain in faster moving markets are those for currencies considered safe. The dollar's yield is much higher than yen and better than euro or Swiss franc.

Interest rates in the U.S are set to reach 4% this year and 5% by March. Currencies supported by higher rates are best avoided. Most have slumped this year and some, like Turkey's lira, India's rupee and Hungary's forint, have collapsed to record lows.

Volatility is also noteworthy in bond markets which have lost their appeal as safer assets, pushing investors towards cash. The dollar could soar if liquidity troubles FX traders.

For more click on FXBUZ

Volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3CEPfM4

INR, HUF and TRYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eHs9wb

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.