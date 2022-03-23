BUZZ-COMMENT-Once popular carry trade now set for a comeback

March 23 (Reuters) - EUR/USD shorts, which were a dominant and profitable carry trade between 2018 and 2020, are due for a comeback this year.

Interest rates are set to widen with the gap between U.S. and eurozone rates potentially 250 bps by the end of this year, and likely to match and possibly exceed the interest rate divide that fuelled 2018-2020's major EUR/USD decline.

In that period, EUR/USD dropped from above 1.25 towards 1.0600, fuelled by a $40 billion swing in betting from longs to shorts.

In 2022 EUR/USD has already dropped from 1.1400 towards 1.0800 forcing traders betting on a rise to pare bets, yet they are still long, exacerbating downside risk.

Since the Federal Reserve first signalled its intention to change policy in June 2021, EUR/USD has tumbled from 1.2135 with bullish traders long and losing for much of this decline.

Benchmark EUR/USD vol which spiked to double digits when Russia invaded Ukraine has dropped below 8.0 and low volatility is fuel for carry trades.

