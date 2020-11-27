BUZZ-COMMENT-On data alone, this currency should go higher

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown has been trending higher versus the EUR since basing at 10.6600 in late September, but scope remains for further gains. The SEK's fundamental advantage increased following economic growth data.

Swedish third-quarter GDP rose 4.3% quarter-on-quarter and declined only 2.5% on the year. The data beat Reuters poll expectations and suggest that Sweden could be better placed to ride out the second COVID-19 wave.

Recent data show business and retail sales rising and a pick-up in the NIER's Tendency Survey.

The market remains drawn between increasing virus infection and vaccine optimism, which could explain a reluctance to push the SEK much higher. EUR/SEK gains are likely to be contained by the recent congestion highs around 10.2400, but until the growth outlook becomes clearer SEK potential could be limited.

EUR/SEK has weekly resistance at 10.2687, a rising 200-week moving average line, and a hammer candle high at 10.2925 from mid-November. A low from June 2018 is the initial bear target at 10.0955.

