BUZZ-COMMENT-On balance sterling's dip provides an opportunity

Jan 19 (Reuters) - There is a cocktail of factors driving sterling at present, but on balance the current dip may provide an opportunity.

Sterling fell 0.35% against a resurgent USD, as Treasury yields spiked on Tuesday, but remained resilient on the crosses, as EUR/GBP dipped just 0.35%, supported by strong UK jobs data

The data helped gilt yields climb, GB10YT=RR moved up 3bp, closing at 1.212%, the highest level since May 2019, while BOEWATCH prices an 85bp hike at the February 3rd meeting at 85.05%, which should support sterling.

Political uncertainty surrounding PM Johnson builds, but may not be bad news for the pound. He claims nobody had warned him that the "bring your own booze" broke COVID-19 rules, though the public believes he should have known it . There is talk that a leadership challenge looms .

COVID-19 measures introduced to reduce the spread of Omicron may be scaled back next week, as cases and hospitalisations are believed to have peaked. Potentially a major feel good factor for the UK population .

Technically Tuesday's close below the 1.3628 10 DMA, a base in 2022, left mixed signals which suggests a period of consolidation. A close below 1.3528, 38.2% of the December-January climb, would be a bearish signal, while a break of Tuesday's 1.3659 top would be bullish.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

