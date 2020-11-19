BUZZ-COMMENT-Ominous signs for EUR/USD after recent rally rejections

Adds COMMENT tag to headline

Nov 19 (Reuters) - EUR/USD faces a potential retreat after the market's sharp rejection of recent rallies above 1.1890, with COVID-19, economic growth and inflation risks all pointing toward growing downside risks.

The growth in global coronavirus cases is driving economically damaging new restrictions. The IMF has said the economic recovery is slowing in countries with surging cases and that the path ahead remains difficult.

Euro zone inflation expectations are falling again. The 5-year/5-year inflation linked swap EUIL5YF5Y=R rallied on Nov. 4 but peaked Nov. 10 and is now sliding lower again.

Short-term technicals highlight downside risks. A daily inverted hammer formed on Nov. 17 and 18, daily RSI implies bearish momentum, and the 10-day moving average has been pierced.

EUR/USD faces bearish risks from ECB potential policy moves in December which could be aggressive. It could also be driven lower as net-long euro positions are likely to be unwound before year-end .

Support in the 1.1800/15 zone is under threat. Should it break, tests of 1.1745/60 and 1.1710/15 supports are likely, below which the Nov. 4 low would be next.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

