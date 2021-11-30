BUZZ-COMMENT-Omicron to-do trumped by Powell? USD/JPY may have based

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Comments from Moderna's chief that vaccinations may not effectively ward off the Omicron strain of COVID-19 sent USD/JPY and other USD pairs tumbling Tuesday. Hawkish talk from the Federal Reserve chair helped USD/JPY recover later, and the view in Tokyo is that the pair may have finally bottomed for now .

Japanese importers and some investors were good USD/JPY buyers on moves lower to 113.05 Friday and 112.99 Monday. Specs also booked profits on outstanding shorts. This bloc bought again from Tuesday's 112.54 low after stops below 112.90 were taken out.

Buying by Japanese importers and investors looks to be continuing Wednesday with USD/JPY rising to 113.55 from 113.02. The bounce in U.S. yields on a more hawkish Fed appears to be helping with two-year Treasuries currently around 0.595%, 5s 1.205%, 7s 1.416% and 10s 1.494%. Ten-year yields were as low as 1.412% Tuesday.

Risk sentiment seems to have improved in Tokyo despite continuing volatility. Having fallen to a 27,594.01 low after the open, the Nikkei has since recovered and is up nearly 1% Wednesday to around 28,089.

USD/JPY could see further upside barring fresh negative Omicron news. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Nov 24-30 drop comes in at 113.67, 50% at 114.03 and 61.8% Fibo at 114.38. Previous comment . Fed Powell talk , .

