BUZZ-COMMENT-Old habits die hard when it comes to Swiss franc

July 4 (Reuters) - The franc has been on a tear since the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points last month, but remains curiously unloved by IMM foreign exchange speculators.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators raised gross CHF short positions by 2,889 contracts in the week ended June 28, when gross CHF longs were upped by a more modest 1,455 to 4,523. This raised the net CHF short for a second consecutive week to 8,591 -- just before the franc hit a seven-and-a-half year high against the euro and a 10-week high against the U.S. dollar (IMM speculators have been net CHF short since last September).

The SNB's half-point hike shock on June 16 followed the release of a higher than expected Swiss inflation number a fortnight earlier. Data published on Monday showed Swiss inflation rose to a 29-year high of 3.4% YY in June, which was higher than the 3.2% forecast.

