BUZZ-COMMENT-Oil's rise to impact policymakers and FX at key time

March 18 (Reuters) - Oil's rise is set to influence policymakers and currencies ahead of central bank meetings this week in the United States, UK, Japan, Australia, Norway and Switzerland, and the end of the financial year on March 31.

There has been a $5/bbl rise in the price of Brent crude oil in the last few days and an almost $15/bbl increase since December. This has helped suppress expectations for hoped for easing in the United States which have halved with just 75 basis points of interest rate cuts now seen in 2024.

The first move of the easing cycle has been pushed back from March to June and this start date is under threat as oil rises further with the chance of a rate cut dropping to 53%.

Higher oil prices, which will support the currencies of nations that export including the dollar and Norwegian crown, have the potential to undermine stock markets which have surged to record highs this year and that would also favour the greenback.

In contrast, the currencies of big importers like China and India whose currencies are already near record lows versus the dollar, and Japan's which reached a record low on a trade-weighted basis in November, could come under greater pressure.

