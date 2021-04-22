BUZZ-COMMENT-Oil reversal could blunt NOK's big move

Removes hold from headline

April 22 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown was set to record a significant technical break versus the EUR this week, but surging virus cases in India and the impact on oil prices has stopped the NOK in its tracks.

Risk and commodity currencies have weakened as growth concerns return. For the NOK, a short-term reversal in the oil price could put a fresh bid into EUR/NOK.

Brent recorded a key day reversal Tuesday, a higher high, lower low and close below the previous close. The bear signal drew confirmation Wednesday with a lower close of 65.32. The Tuesday candle also closed back inside the daily Ichimoku cloud, another bearish signal.

Again, only a short-term signal but EUR/NOK also posted a key day and a bullish engulfing candle Tuesday. With the much-touted 10.00 tipping point losing significance, profit-taking could propel the cross back to the 10.1860 April 13 high before the downside is explored again.

NOK fundamentals remain supportive and a EUR/NOK drop into a new, lower range remains possible.

For more click on FXBUZ

Brent bar chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2QKlJjJ

EUR/NOK weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/32E00fK

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.